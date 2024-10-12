Crime & Accidents

Ram Leela in Jail: Two Vaanar Characters Escape While “Searching” for Sita

The prisoners, identified as Pankaj, a resident of Rarki, and Rajkumar, from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, were involved in roles portraying 'Vaanar' (monkeys) and left the stage to "search" for Lord Sita. While Sita was eventually located, the two inmates did not return.

Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2024 - 15:03
Haridwar: Chaos erupted at the Haridwar District Jail in Uttarakhand after two inmates escaped during the annual Ram Leela performance held in celebration of Dussehra.

Reports indicate that both inmates were convicted for serious crimes; Pankaj is serving a life sentence for murder, while Rajkumar is currently awaiting trial.

They allegedly managed to escape by climbing over the jail’s boundary wall using a ladder that was reportedly placed on-site for ongoing construction work related to the Ram Leela event.

The jail authorities became aware of the escape around 8 PM on Friday, with CCTV footage confirming their method of fleeing. Currently, law enforcement is actively searching for the escaped prisoners, and the incident has raised serious questions about the security measures in place at the facility, especially during such events.

