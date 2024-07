Ranga Reddy Dominates 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter District Swimming Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter District Swimming Championship concluded on Sunday evening at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad. The two-day event, held on July 13 and 14, saw young swimmers from across the state competing fiercely for top honors and a chance to represent Telangana at the upcoming national championships.

The championship also served as the selection trials for boys and girls aiming to secure a spot on the Telangana Swimming Team for the 40th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship and the 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship, scheduled from August 6 to 11, 2024, at the Aquatics Complex, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Key Results:

Girls’ Events:

400m IM Group 1 Girls: Sri Nithya Sagi (Ranga Reddy) – 5:42.82 Hema Varshini Jambuluri (Ranga Reddy) – 5:58.38

400m IM Group 2 Girls: Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju (Ranga Reddy) – 5:56.35 Dakshinya Harini Gidijala (Ranga Reddy) – 5:57.60 Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyderabad) – 6:17.47

200m IM Group 3 Girls: K Samyukta (Hyderabad) – 3:11.53 P Abhinaya Jahnavi (Ranga Reddy) – 3:15.78 Krishna Jinwal (Hyderabad) – 3:31.52

200m IM Group 1 Girls: A. Mokshitha (Hyderabad) – 2:43.82 Hema Varshini Jambuluri (Ranga Reddy) – 2:50.06 M Rithvika (Nizamabad) – 2:52.94

200m Butterfly Group 2 Girls: Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 2:39.54 Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju (Ranga Reddy) – 2:55.15 Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyderabad) – 3:04.45

100m Butterfly Group 3 Girls: P Abhinaya Jahnavi (Ranga Reddy) – 1:37.25 Sanvika Reddy Chereddy (Ranga Reddy) – 1:45.56 Ava Adiya (Hyderabad) – 1:46.10

100m Butterfly Group 1 Girls: A. Mokshitha (Hyderabad) – 1:09.31 Gagana Sri Rayidi (Hyderabad) – 1:28.49

50m Butterfly Group 2 Girls: Vemulapalli Ditya Chowdary (Ranga Reddy) – 33.45 Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyderabad) – 34.05 Kolichelma Raksha (Ranga Reddy) – 36.69

50m Butterfly Group 3 Girls: P Abhinaya Jahnavi (Ranga Reddy) – 41.53 Bandla Ananya (Hyderabad) – 41.94 Ava Adiya (Hyderabad) – 44.75

200m Breast Group 1 Girls: M Rithvika (Nizamabad) – 2:59.27 Auram Shivani Reddy (Hyderabad) – 3:06.52 Mihika Reddy Sinka (Hyderabad) – 3:35.83

200m Breast Group 2 Girls: Dakshinya Harini Gidijala (Ranga Reddy) – 2:59.95 Johanna Shiju (Hyderabad) – 3:11.33 Meghana Nair (Hyderabad) – 3:14.69

200m Back Group 1 Girls: Sri Nithya Sagi (Ranga Reddy) – 2:36.86 Sai Akshara Avadootha (Hyderabad) – 2:45.08 Hema Varshini Jambuluri (Ranga Reddy) – 2:49.28

200m Back Group 2 Girls: Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 2:34.26 Ishi Agarwal (Ranga Reddy) – 2:43.48 Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju (Ranga Reddy) – 2:46.19



Boys’ Events:

400m IM Group 1 Boys: M. Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad) – 4:48.75 Varshith Dhulipudi (Hyderabad) – 4:49.08 G. Vishnu Vardhan (Ranga Reddy) – 5:19.55

400m IM Group 2 Boys: Gowtham Chirumamilla (Ranga Reddy) – 5:20.61 B. Sai Sri Praneeth (Hyderabad) – 5:59.11 Nripendra Sagar (Ranga Reddy) – 6:50.84

400m IM Group 3 Boys: Atharva Raj Saxena (Ranga Reddy) – 3:00.28 Balivada Kethan Raghava (Ranga Reddy) – 3:04.78 Arjun Sandeep Kaswan (Hyderabad) – 3:12.91

200m Butterfly Group 1 Boys: Varshith Dhulipudi (Hyderabad) – 2:21.85 G. Vishnu Vardhan (Ranga Reddy) – 2:22.13 Balivada Sohan Karthik (Ranga Reddy) – 3:03.54

200m Butterfly Group 2 Boys: T. S. Tejas Kumar (Ranga Reddy) – 2:19.06 Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 2:46.82 Ashwath A (Hyderabad) – 3:20.19

200m Butterfly Group 3 Boys: Madireddy Srikar Reddy (Ranga Reddy) – 1:20.60 Balivada Kethan Raghava (Ranga Reddy) – 1:23.44 Dara Prateek (Hyderabad) – 1:27.30

1500m Freestyle Group 1 Boys: Edakkolathur Stash Joseph (Ranga Reddy) – 19:03.40 Pranav Chidella (Hyderabad) – 20:01.05 Kasula Bhargav Ram (Hyderabad) – 20:47.42

1500m Freestyle Group 2 Boys: Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 19:22.77 Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad) – 19:58.63 Ashwath A (Hyderabad) – 20:58.29



Overall Team Championship Winners:

1st Place: Ranga Reddy – 261 points

Ranga Reddy – 261 points 2nd Place: Hyderabad – 250 points

In a closely contested competition, Ranga Reddy emerged as the overall team champions, clinching the top spot with 261 points. Hyderabad followed closely with 250 points.

Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), presented the Overall Championship Winners Trophy to the Ranga Reddy District Team during the closing ceremony. Also present were Sri P. Chandra Shekar Reddy, President of the Telangana Swimming Association, Sri G. Umesh, Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association, Ayush Yadav, SATS Swimming Coach, and other distinguished guests.

The championship highlighted the immense talent and competitive spirit of Telangana’s young swimmers, setting the stage for a strong performance at the upcoming national events in Bhubaneshwar.