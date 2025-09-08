Watch: Rare Blood Moon Mesmerizes the World, Social Media Flooded with Stunning Images and Videos

Hyderabad: A rare celestial event lit up the skies across India on Sunday night as people witnessed a spectacular ‘Blood Moon’ or total lunar eclipse. Across India skywatchers turned their eyes upwards to enjoy this astronomical spectacle.

At 9:57 pm, the Earth’s shadow began to fall on the surface of the Moon, and by 11:01 pm, the Moon was completely eclipsed, glowing in a reddish-copper hue. The total eclipse lasted for 82 minutes, until 12:23 am. Experts explained that the Moon appears red due to the reflection and scattering of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Also Read: Marvel Villain Turns Indian Voter: Thanos Found in Malegaon Electoral List as Md Abdul Karim: Video

This was the longest total lunar eclipse visible in India since 2022, and the first to be observed across the entire country since 2018. Astronomers noted that the next total lunar eclipse visible from India will occur on December 31, 2028.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Unlike solar eclipses, it is completely safe to watch with the naked eye, binoculars, or telescopes.

Apart from India, the Blood Moon was also visible in Other Countries also, with spectacular images flooding social media worldwide.

What a spectacular total lunar eclipse, or rather, blood moon,



In Nairobi, Kenya. pic.twitter.com/BK5HHqQaOz — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) September 7, 2025

The blood moon eclipse will occur Sept. 7-8 pic.twitter.com/YnZTK0RqfU — Science And Nature (@InterestingSci1) September 7, 2025

Blood moon over the holy city of Al Quds, Palestine, as if the sky itself is mourning the endless blood spilled by Israel against the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/BQonllUneh — 𝙎👼🏻 (@SZade15) September 7, 2025

When history meets the cosmos – a lunar eclipse over the timeless pyramids of Egypt.#lunareclipse #LunarEclipse2025 #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/BSKuaSNii2 — Astronomy Vibes (@AstronomyVibes) September 8, 2025

The start of the total lunar eclipse in the skies of Madinah Al Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia. May Allah forgive our sins.



صورة مباشرة .. بدأ خسوف القمر في المدينة المنورة#bloodmoon #LunarEclipse #الخسوف_الكلي_للقمر #eclipse pic.twitter.com/tZ8PVyIuAB — Haramain Archive (@muslimmakkah) September 7, 2025

Blood moon over Arizona ✨ pic.twitter.com/zXlehqjQWI — Earth (@earthcurated) September 6, 2025

Tonight's red Moon rising during lunar eclipse over Stonehenge 🌕



Full red blood Moon will last for 82 minutes and currently billions of people across the globe can witness this. Go out and look up! pic.twitter.com/3B0obFf9Mq — Amazing Physics (@amazing_physics) September 7, 2025