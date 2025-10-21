Rare Genetic Pancreatitis Surgery Performed Successfully on 17-Year-Old Girl at KIMS Saveera, Anantapur

Anantapur: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, successfully performed a rare and complex surgery on a 17-year-old girl suffering from hereditary chronic pancreatitis — a condition that affects only one in three lakh people worldwide.

The patient, Akshaya, an intermediate student, had been enduring severe abdominal pain since childhood due to the formation of stones in her pancreas. Despite undergoing several endoscopic treatments in Hyderabad, her relief was only temporary, with symptoms recurring every few weeks.

Upon evaluation at KIMS Saveera, Dr. N. Mahammad Shahid, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, diagnosed her with hereditary pancreatitis — a genetic condition characterized by inflammation and stone formation within the pancreas. Recognizing that conventional treatment had failed, Dr. Shahid and his team opted for a highly advanced and rarely performed surgery called Frey’s Lateral Pancreaticojejunostomy (LJP).

“The patient had stones in all three parts of the pancreas — head, body, and tail,” Dr. Shahid explained. “Since endoscopic stenting provided only short-term relief, we decided to perform the Frey’s procedure, which offers a permanent solution.”

During the surgery, doctors meticulously removed the pancreatic stones and connected a segment of the small intestine to the pancreas. This innovative connection allows digestive enzymes — and any future stones — to flow freely into the intestine, preventing blockage and eliminating pain.

Pancreatic stones can obstruct enzyme flow, causing digestive failure and severe pain. The Frey’s procedure restores natural enzyme passage, ensuring long-term relief and normal digestion.

A Rare Condition with Genetic Roots

Hereditary pancreatitis typically manifests in children and is caused by genetic mutations passed through families. It is more commonly reported in South India, particularly in Kerala and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh. Globally, the disorder affects about 1 in 300,000 people, and nearly 25% of patients develop diabetes later in life due to prolonged pancreatic damage.

Dr. Shahid emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, saying, “Parents should be alert if their children frequently complain of abdominal pain. With early ultrasound screening and diagnosis before the age of 10, future complications can be minimized. Once a Frey’s procedure is done, the problem is permanently resolved.”

The successful completion of this first-of-its-kind Frey’s procedure in Anantapur marks a major milestone for KIMS Saveera Hospital, which continues to expand access to advanced surgical care in the Rayalaseema region.