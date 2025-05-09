Rashmika Mandanna says ‘don’t misunderstand defend against terror as a thirst for war’

Mumbai: As India responds strongly to escalating tensions with Pakistan, actress Rashmika Mandanna has issued a clear message — defending the nation from terror should not be mistaken for an appetite for war.

Rashmika Shares a Powerful Message on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pushpa star stated,

“A nation’s right to defend itself against terror should not be misunderstood as a thirst for war. Those who support a strong response are not warmongers; they are citizens who value security and justice.”

Peace Doesn’t Mean Silence Against Harm

Rashmika further emphasized the difference between initiating violence and defending against it.

“There is a profound moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice,” she added.

A Call for Accountability

The Animal actress concluded with a powerful note:

“Don’t question the nation that retaliates. Question the one that sends terror across borders.”

Ananya Panday Salutes the Indian Armed Forces

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Panday also showed her heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

Bollywood Stands United with Armed Forces

Several other prominent names from the film industry also used social media to support India’s defence response, including R Madhavan, Genelia Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan.

Background: Operation Sindoor and Rising Tensions

India’s military launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 innocent lives.