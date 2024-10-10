Ratan Tata’s life extraordinary journey of humility and success: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, one of India’s greatest industrialists.

In a post on X, the CM office said, “A visionary leader, humanitarian, and legendary figure in India’s corporate world, Shri Tata’s life was an extraordinary journey of humility and success.”

Under his exceptional leadership, the Tata brand soared to unparalleled heights, conquering new horizons and filling every Indian with pride and unmatched contributions to making India a global industrial power has left an indelible mark, it said.

“In his passing, India has lost not only an industrial icon, but a beloved son who embodied the true spirit of service and integrity.” The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and to the countless Indians who mourn this immense loss.

Ratan Tata’s contributions will be remembered forever, and his spirit will continue to guide, the post added.