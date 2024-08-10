Ration Card Big Update | Telangana Government Gives Green Signal for Issuance of New Ration Cards – Key Eligibility Criteria Out!

Story Highlights Big update on the issuance of new ration cards.

Sub-committee meeting held under the leadership of Minister Uttam Kumar.

Decision made to provide ration cards to all eligible individuals.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited decision on the distribution of new ration cards in Telangana has been approved by the Revanth Reddy government after the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting.

The Congress government in Telangana has decided to issue new ration cards. In a recent meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, several crucial decisions were made regarding the issuance of these cards. It has been decided that white ration cards will be granted to all eligible residents in Telangana.

The government has also decided to replace old ration cards with new ones. These new ration cards will be issued in the form of swipe cards.

The policies and procedures related to the distribution of these new ration cards were discussed, with an official announcement expected in the next meeting.

However, the sub-committee has suggested implementing certain conditions for obtaining these new white ration cards. There will be specific eligibility criteria related to land ownership and income.

For rural areas, the sub-committee has proposed that applicants should have an annual income of up to ₹1.5 lakh, own up to 3.5 acres of wetland, or 7.5 acres of dry land.

In urban areas, only those with an annual income of up to ₹2 lakh will be eligible for the new ration cards.

Additionally, the sub-committee decided to issue new swipe-model cards in place of the old ones. They also plan to involve public representatives from across the political spectrum to ensure transparency.

The final policies will be determined after considering the thoughts and suggestions of the members. The committee also intends to review the recommendations of the Saxena Committee and ensure that only one white ration card is issued per family.

Furthermore, the committee recommended considering the practices followed in other states for ration card issuance. They made a key decision to remove ration cards from individuals who hold them in neighboring states.