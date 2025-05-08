Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander and Kandahar Hijack Mastermind Rauf Azhar Killed in Indian Airstrikes

Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and mastermind behind the 1999 Kandahar hijack of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, has been confirmed killed in Indian airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan. The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, India’s ongoing military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources confirm that Rauf Azhar succumbed to injuries sustained during the early Wednesday morning missile strike on JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Masood Azhar Confirms Loss of 14 Family Members and Associates

In a rare statement, JeM founder Masood Azhar confirmed the death of 10 family members and four close associates, including his elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, and five children of his extended family.

The Indian missile attack also reportedly killed one of Azhar’s senior associates and his mother, along with two other top aides. The strike hit the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, a known base of JeM activities in Bahawalpur.

Azhar described the incident as crossing “all boundaries of brutality,” warning of consequences and vowing there would be “no expectation of mercy now.”

Bahawalpur: JeM’s Stronghold Since Kandahar Hijack

Bahawalpur has long served as the operational nerve centre for JeM, especially after Azhar’s release in 1999 following the hijack of IC-814. The city houses the group’s headquarters and several madrassas used for training and indoctrination.

Despite being designated as a Global Terrorist by the United Nations in 2019, Masood Azhar has remained elusive. He has not been seen publicly since April 2019 and is believed to be living in a secure location within Bahawalpur.

JeM’s Long History of Attacks in India

JeM has been responsible for some of the most deadly terrorist attacks on Indian soil:

2000 : Attack on the J&K Assembly

: Attack on the J&K Assembly 2001 : Parliament attack in New Delhi

: Parliament attack in New Delhi 2016 : Pathankot Air Force Station attack

: Pathankot Air Force Station attack 2019: Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel

India has consistently called for international action against JeM and its leadership, urging Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure on its soil.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Targeted Strike Against Terror

Operation Sindoor is a precision military campaign launched by the Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targets known terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while avoiding civilian and military infrastructure.

With the elimination of Rauf Azhar, India has struck a significant blow to JeM’s leadership hierarchy. Defence analysts suggest this may disrupt the group’s coordination and future operations.