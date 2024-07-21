RBI Issues Alert on “Friendship Fraud” Messages: Beware of Scammers Exploiting Relationships

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an urgent notification advising people to be vigilant against cyber fraud.

The RBI warns that if you receive an SMS for a debit transaction that you did not make, you should immediately block all modes of debit, including UPI, and inform your bank or e-wallet provider.

This alert comes in response to a surge in cybercrime, with many individuals falling victim to fraud and losing their hard-earned money. Criminals are employing various tactics to deceive bank customers and make easy money.

One prevalent scam, known as “friendship fraud,” involves unscrupulous individuals duping people under the guise of friendship. Examples of such fraudulent messages include: “We don’t make friendship, we make connections. Call me on 51550051,” “Non-stop chat with romantic friends. Call 5050555,” and “I did three things today: Miss U, Miss U, and Miss U. So please call me at 5030055.”

These messages are designed to cheat people by exploiting their desire for companionship. The RBI advises the public to be cautious and not respond to such messages. Instead, delete them immediately to protect yourself from potential fraud.

Stay alert and safeguard your financial information against cybercriminals.