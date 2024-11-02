Real-Life Pushpa Scene: Marijuana Smugglers Busted in Water Tanker Near Telangana-Maharashtra Border

Hyderabad: The movie Pushpa has gained a huge craze not just in Telugu states. The scenes depicting sandalwood smuggling in the film have captivated audiences.

A particular scene in the film shows sandalwood being smuggled in a water tanker. Interestingly, a real-life incident mirrored this scene, but instead of sandalwood, it involved marijuana smugglers.

They had set up a similar plan, but they were caught red-handed by the police. In the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district near Wankidi, an interstate check post has been established in view of elections to the Maharashtra Assembly., the police conducted checks at the check post.

During this process, a tanker approached suspiciously from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, and it was heading towards Maharashtra. The police stopped the vehicle for inspection and the true nature of the cargo was exposed.

Inside the middle section of the tanker, specially made compartments were found containing marijuana. A total of 290 kilograms of marijuana was seized, valued at approximately Rs 72.50 lakh, according to the police.

The driver, Balveer Singh, was arrested, and the police stated they would track down the main culprits behind the operation. The police team that confiscated the marijuana was commended by the District Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao.

