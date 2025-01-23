Reason Behind Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Absence After Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack

Mumbai: The details surrounding the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan are beginning to unfold. While there was initial curiosity about the whereabouts of Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, it has now been revealed that she did not accompany her husband to the hospital due to her state after attending a party.

Kareena’s Condition After Attending Sonam Kapoor’s Party

Sources suggest that when Kareena returned home after attending her friend Sonam Kapoor’s party, she was heavily intoxicated. Given her condition, she feared that if she went to the hospital or the police, many questions would be raised about her state, and the media would likely capture and leak videos and photos. Consequently, she chose to stay home and later went to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house following the incident.

Investigation into Saif Ali Khan’s Attack

The attack on Saif was swiftly investigated by the on-duty Knight PI, who typically handles nighttime incidents. The next day, the case was handed over to the Crime PI for further investigation. Mumbai Police have since dismissed rumors that the investigating officer was changed.

Details of the Attack

A week ago, Saif was attacked by an assailant who entered his Bandra home through his youngest son Jeh’s room during the early hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur. Media reports reveal that doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from his wound after he was stabbed multiple times while attempting to fight off the attacker.

Two of the stab wounds were considered serious, as they were near Saif’s spine. The attack occurred when the assailant first attacked their house help, and Saif intervened, attempting to protect the house help with his bare hands.

Saif’s Heroic Intervention

Saif was awakened by the commotion coming from his son Jeh’s room. Upon investigating, he saw the intruder arguing with their house help. Saif immediately stepped in to defend the house help, leading to a physical altercation with the assailant.