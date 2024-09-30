Record-Breaking Day in Kanpur: India Pushes Ahead in Historic Test

Hyderabad: An action-packed day of Test cricket in Kanpur saw India rewriting the record books after two days of rain-interrupted play. India’s aggressive approach put them in control, shattering multiple records in the process.

This article is based on statistics and insights sourced from Cricbuzz cricket news app.

India’s Blazing Start

India became the first team in Test cricket history to reach 50 runs in an innings inside the first three overs, achieving the milestone in just 2.6 overs. This eclipsed the previous record held by England, who reached 50 in 4.2 overs against West Indies earlier this year. India didn’t stop there, setting new benchmarks by reaching 100 runs in 10.1 overs, 150 in 18.2 overs, 200 in 24.2 overs, and 250 in 30.1 overs – all records for the fastest team totals in Test history.

Fastest to Milestones by India

Milestone Overs (India) Previous Record 50 2.6 4.2 (Eng vs WI, 2024) 100 10.1 12.2 (Ind vs WI, 2023) 150 18.2 21.1 (Ind vs WI, 2023) 200 24.2 28.1 (Aus vs Pak, 2017) 250 30.1 33.6 (Eng vs Pak, 2022)

India’s Six-Hitting Prowess

India’s dominance with the bat extended beyond boundaries as they set a new record for the most sixes hit by a team in a calendar year in Test cricket. With 96 sixes already in 2024, India surpassed England’s previous record of 89 sixes in 2022. India still has several innings left this year to further push this record.

Most Sixes by a Team in a Calendar Year Year Team Sixes Tests Balls per Six 96 2024 India 8 71.2 89 2022 England 15 133.8 87 2021 India 14 161.4

Record Scoring Rate

India’s scoring rate of 8.22 runs per over in their innings is the highest ever by a team that scored 200 or more in Test history. The previous best was Australia’s 7.53 runs per over against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017.

Explosive Opening Stand

The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal also set a new record. Their 55-run partnership off just 23 balls yielded a partnership scoring rate of 14.34 – the highest ever in a 50+ partnership in Test cricket.

Quickfire Half-Centuries

Jaiswal reached his half-century in just 31 balls, while KL Rahul followed with a 33-ball fifty. This was only the second time two Indian batters have scored fifties in under 35 balls in the same innings, the first instance occurring last year in Port of Spain when Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan achieved the feat.

A Historic Day for Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian bowler to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Test cricket. He achieved this in 74 Tests, becoming the second fastest player, after Ian Botham, to complete the double of 3,000+ runs and 300+ wickets. Jadeja also joined the elite club of all-rounders with an impressive average differential, only second to Imran Khan.

3000+ Runs & 300+ Wickets Club Player Matches Runs Bat Avg Wickets Bowl Avg Avg Diff Imran Khan 88 3807 37.69 362 22.81 14.88 Ravindra Jadeja 74 3130 36.39 300 24.00 12.39 Kapil Dev 131 5248 31.05 434 29.64 1.40

A Run-Filled Day in Kanpur

A total of 437 runs were scored in the day’s play, making it the second-highest run aggregate in a single day of Test cricket on Indian soil, following the 470 runs scored in the India-Sri Lanka Test at Brabourne Stadium in 2009. Additionally, 18 wickets fell, marking it as one of the most eventful days in Test cricket history in Asia on the fourth day or beyond.

Kanpur witnessed a historic day of Test cricket as India etched its name into the record books, setting new standards and thrilling fans with explosive batting and standout individual performances.