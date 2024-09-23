Telangana

Record Surge in Power Demand in Telangana

This surge in demand is attributed to heavy rains during the current season, increased water availability, and reliable electricity supply, particularly boosting power consumption in the agricultural sector.

Fouzia Farhana
Hyderabad: The Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company has reported a record increase in electricity demand across its service areas. According to reports, power demand reached 9,910 megawatts at 10:35 AM on Friday.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui, stated that the demand might exceed 10,000 megawatts this season, assuring that the company is well-prepared to meet any increase.

Last year, the highest recorded demand was 9,862 megawatts on September 20 at 10 AM.

