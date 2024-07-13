Regional Boxing and Shooting Competition 2024-25 Kicks Off with Enthusiasm

Hyderabad: The Regional Boxing and Shooting Competition for the 2024-25 season was inaugurated with great fervor at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad.

Shri Suresh Katoch, Principal of KV Golconda No. 1, presided over the opening ceremony, welcoming students and escort teachers from 25 participating schools.

In his address, Principal Katoch emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and encouraged students to strive for excellence in their respective sports. The competition saw spirited participation in both boxing and shooting events over two days.

In the boxing competition, a remarkable 16 boys stood out, showcasing their prowess in various categories.

The standout performers included CH Yasaveen, Dharavath Naren, D. Sathyanarayan Sarthak, S. Karthik, S. Lohith, Shaik Reyan Misbah, Shaik Sufiyan Saheb, B. Eeshwar Charan, Chintapalli Vishnu, D. Tarun Chari, E. Jayadeep, G. Charan, K. Bharath Surya Naman Singh, Shaik Meer Hussain Alam, Y. Shashank Teja, B. Manoj Kumar, B. Jaswanth, CH Charan Teja, M. Manohar, S. Venkat Manohar, Songa Jaswanth, and T. Sai Vardhan Rao.

Among the girls, nine athletes distinguished themselves and qualified for the Nationals: Balram Yogita, Fareeha Batul, K. Abhigna, V. Alokya, Chintala Kuntala Sukshitha, G. Tanuja, Adwithi, P. Chaitanya, and Sayed Ayesha.

In the shooting competition, MJ Abhishek and N. Ashutosh Kumar qualified for the Nationals, showcasing their sharpshooting skills.

The competition concluded with a closing ceremony where Principal Suresh Katoch awarded medals and certificates to the outstanding participants, celebrating their achievements and encouraging them to continue their journey towards national glory.