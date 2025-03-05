Reliance Jio Drops JioCinema from Prepaid Plans After JioHotstar Merger

Mumbai: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider, has recently made significant changes to its mobile plans by removing JioCinema benefits.

This change comes after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, which has now resulted in the launch of JioHotstar—India’s largest OTT (over-the-top) platform.

This article explores what this means for Jio users, details about JioTV, and the latest prepaid plans that include OTT subscriptions.

JioCinema Removed from Jio Mobile Plans

With the introduction of JioHotstar, Reliance Jio has eliminated JioCinema benefits from its mobile plans. Previously, Jio prepaid and postpaid users could access JioCinema as part of their subscriptions.

However, users who now want access to JioCinema content must subscribe directly to JioHotstar, which includes a merged content library from both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

JioTV: The OTT Platform That Still Comes with Jio Plans

While JioCinema has been removed, Reliance Jio continues to offer two additional benefits with select plans:

JioTV – A live TV streaming app that allows users to watch hundreds of TV channels. Users can also opt for JioTV Premium, which provides access to multiple OTT platforms. JioCloud – A cloud storage service where Jio users can securely store their files and media.

JioTV Premium Plans with OTT Access

JioTV Premium subscribers get bundled access to multiple OTT platforms, making it a cost-effective option for entertainment lovers. Jio offers two prepaid plans with JioTV Premium, which includes access to:

SonyLIV

ZEE5

LionsgatePlay

Discovery+

SunNXT

Kanchha Lannka

Planet Marathi

Chaupal

FanCode

Hoichoi

JioTV Premium Plans & Pricing

₹445 Plan – Includes JioTV Premium subscription with OTT access.

– Includes JioTV Premium subscription with OTT access. ₹175 Plan – More affordable option with limited benefits.

JioHotstar Prepaid Plans: How to Access JioCinema Content Now

For users who want access to JioCinema’s content, they can now subscribe to JioHotstar. Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans that come with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription:

₹949 Plan – Includes JioHotstar Mobile access along with unlimited calling and data benefits.

– Includes JioHotstar Mobile access along with unlimited calling and data benefits. ₹195 Plan – A budget-friendly option for users looking for OTT benefits.

Other Telecom Operators Offering JioHotstar Subscription

Apart from Reliance Jio, other telecom giants like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also provide JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions with their prepaid and broadband plans. Users looking for alternative options can explore these plans to continue enjoying premium OTT content.

JioHotstar Becomes India’s Largest OTT Platform

Following the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, JioHotstar has emerged as India’s largest OTT platform. The combined content library now offers: