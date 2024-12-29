Which Airtel, Jio, and BSNL Prepaid Plans Offer Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscriptions?

Are you looking for the best prepaid plans that combine high-speed data, unlimited calls, and free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions? Airtel, Jio, and BSNL have you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the top plans available:

What Are Airtel’s Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar?

Airtel offers seamless connectivity and entertainment through these plans:

₹499 Monthly Plan : 3GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free.

: 3GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free. ₹869 Quarterly Plan : 2GB/day, unlimited calls, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free.

: 2GB/day, unlimited calls, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free. ₹3,359 Annual Plan: 2.5GB/day, unlimited calls, and 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar free.

How Can BSNL Users Get Disney+ Hotstar Premium?

BSNL’s prepaid plans come with Disney+ Hotstar Premium access:

BSNL Superstar 300 Plan: Activates Disney+ Hotstar Premium upon purchase. Simply log in with your phone number and OTP to start streaming.

What Are Jio’s Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar?

Jio offers a variety of plans tailored to different needs:

₹949 (84-Day Plan) : Unlimited 5G + 2GB 4G/day, unlimited calls, and Disney+ Hotstar free for 84 days.

: Unlimited 5G + 2GB 4G/day, unlimited calls, and Disney+ Hotstar free for 84 days. ₹401 (Monthly Plan) : 3GB/day, unlimited calls, and 1 month of Disney+ Hotstar free.

: 3GB/day, unlimited calls, and 1 month of Disney+ Hotstar free. ₹999 (Quarterly Plan) : 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free.

: 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar free. ₹2,599 (Annual Plan): 2GB/day, unlimited calls, and 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar free.

Why Are These Plans Perfect for Entertainment Lovers?

Also Read: Remembering the Legends We Lost in 2024: A Tribute to Indian Icons

These prepaid plans cater to movie buffs, sports fans, and TV show enthusiasts by offering uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar’s premium content. Stay connected and entertained, all in one package!

Explore these plans to make the most of your streaming experience.