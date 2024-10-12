Religious Harmony Shines at Jagadish Reddy’s Event in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy organized a grand feast for the minority communities at his camp office in Suryapet, in celebration of the Dasara festival.

Continuing the tradition from previous years, Reddy hosted the event for Muslim and Christian brothers, fostering unity and harmony among the communities.

Jagadish Reddy personally welcomed and dined with the Muslim and Christian attendees, sharing a meal and strengthening bonds of friendship.

During the gathering, religious leaders praised the peaceful atmosphere, unity, and development achieved in Suryapet during Jagadish Reddy’s ten-year tenure as a Minister and MLA. Special prayers were also offered for continued peace and progress in the region.