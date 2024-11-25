Relocated Families Struggle with Poor Living Conditions at Dignity Housing Colony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Families relocated from Shankar Nagar Colony to the Dignity Housing Corporation complex in Hyderabad are grappling with severe maintenance issues, turning their “fresh start” into a daily battle for basic necessities.

These families were shifted to 2BHK apartments after their homes were demolished by the Hyderabad Development and Regulatory Authority (HYDRA) for encroaching on riverbeds. However, the promises of a better life remain unfulfilled.

Major Maintenance Problems in Dignity Housing Apartments

Upon moving in, the families were confronted with leaking ceilings, forcing them to repeatedly mop up water in their living spaces. “Water pours into the center of our apartments, damaging our belongings. We feel abandoned by the authorities,” shared a resident.

Broken windows and poorly maintained infrastructure add to their woes, leaving residents exposed to extreme weather. Complaints of insufficient drinking water facilities are rampant, as a single ground-floor tap serves the entire building. Without functioning elevators, residents must carry heavy water containers up to nine floors.

“I’m a senior citizen, and climbing the stairs with water is impossible. It’s humiliating to live in a place called ‘Dignity Housing’ under such conditions,” lamented another resident.

Quality of Life Concerns

Hard water, available only sporadically, has caused significant inconvenience for residents who struggle with daily hygiene. Sanitation and plumbing issues are also widespread, leading to deteriorating living conditions that resemble slums rather than the modern housing promised.

Local authorities and the Dignity Housing management have been unresponsive to repeated complaints, leaving families frustrated and hopeless.

Activists and Politicians Demand Action

The plight of these families has drawn attention from local activists and politicians, who are urging immediate action to address the substandard living conditions. “Relocating people without ensuring basic amenities is a violation of their dignity and rights. The authorities must take responsibility,” said one activist.

A Call for Change

The residents of Dignity Housing Colony are urging the government and housing corporation to resolve their hardships, including:

Repairing infrastructure issues, such as water leaks and broken windows.

Installing and maintaining elevators.

Providing sufficient clean drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The failure to address these issues has left these relocated families in a worse situation than before, making their new homes a symbol of broken promises.