Republic Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society

Hyderabad: The Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) campus in Banjara Hills celebrated Republic Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The event began with the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag by Mr. Waliullah, Chairman of SUES, and Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary.

The program was attended by the Board Members, students, staff, and Principals and Directors of various constituent institutions under SUES.

Guard of Honour by NCC Cadets

A highlight of the ceremony was the spirited Guard of Honour presented by the NCC cadets of Sultan-ul-Uloom Public School, showcasing their discipline and dedication.

Mr. Zafar Javeed’s Address on the Indian Constitution

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of SUES, shed light on the importance of the Indian Constitution and its role in shaping the country’s democracy. He paid tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and elaborated on how it guarantees justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens.

He emphasized the values of inclusivity and equality that are fundamental to India’s progress and called upon the students to imbibe these principles in their lives. “The Constitution is not just a legal framework but a beacon of hope and guidance for our diverse nation. Let us uphold its values and work towards the betterment of society with integrity and dedication,” he stated.

International Guests Enhanced the Celebration

The Republic Day celebrations were graced by the presence of four distinguished international dignitaries from the field of pharmacy and education:

Prof. Ruth Edwards – Professor of Pharmacy Education and Head of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wolverhampton, UK

– Professor of Pharmacy Education and Head of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wolverhampton, UK Ms. Beth Ward – Strategic Lead for Workforce Capability Building and Head of Education at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Great Britain

– Strategic Lead for Workforce Capability Building and Head of Education at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Great Britain Ms. Victoria Rutter – CEO of the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA)

– CEO of the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA) Mr. Raymond Anderson – Past President of CPA and Trustee, Director of Northern Pharmacies Ltd.

Their participation added a global dimension to the event, highlighting SUES’s dedication to fostering international collaborations and academic excellence.

A Renewed Commitment to National Ideals

The Republic Day celebration at SUES concluded with an atmosphere of patriotism and a renewed commitment to the ideals of the nation, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.