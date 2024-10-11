Residents Struggle for Drinking Water During Festival Season in Jukkal

Hyderabad: As the festive season unfolds, residents of Jukkal constituency in Telangana are grappling with severe drinking water shortages. For the past five days, water supply under the state’s flagship Mission Bhagiratha scheme has been disrupted, leaving people struggling to meet their daily water needs.

With no water supply to their homes, locals have been forced to queue up near water tankers for hours. The long wait for water has become a source of frustration, especially during the festival period when families are supposed to be celebrating with loved ones.

Several residents expressed their distress, stating that instead of enjoying the festivities, they are being forced to leave their guests at home and spend hours waiting near water tankers. The lack of water has cast a shadow over their celebrations, and many are calling on the authorities to address the issue urgently.

The water shortage comes at an especially inconvenient time, dampening the festive spirit in the region. Local authorities have yet to provide a clear explanation for the disruption, but residents are hoping for a quick resolution to avoid further hardships.