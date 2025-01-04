Revanth Reddy Announces Date for New Ration Card

Hyderabad: In a key Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, several important decisions were made.

After the meeting, Revanth Reddy shared some good news with the people of Telangana regarding the issuance of new ration cards.

The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, covered a wide range of topics. In a media conference, the Chief Minister announced that new ration cards would be distributed starting from the 26th of this month.

Additionally, from January 26th, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Amrutha and ration cards will also be issued.