Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Hoists Tricolor on 76th Republic Day: Video

Mohammed Yousuf26 January 2025 - 11:46
CM Revanth Reddy Hoists Tricolor on Republic Day: Video
CM Revanth Reddy Hoists Tricolor on Republic Day: Video

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the Tricolor at his camp office in a grand ceremony. In a display of patriotism, CM Reddy paid tribute to the country’s constitution and its enduring values of democracy and justice.

CM Revanth Reddy Wishes the People of Telangana on Republic Day

Following the flag hoisting, CM Revanth Reddy extended his Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana. In his message, he wished every citizen of the state happiness, peace, and prosperity, while emphasizing the importance of national unity and pride.

Also Read: Four South Indian Film Icons Honoured with Padma Bhushan for Outstanding Contributions

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to serving the people and promoting inclusive growth for the betterment of Telangana.

The ceremony was attended by government officials and staff, marking a solemn occasion to celebrate India’s democratic achievements and progress.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf26 January 2025 - 11:46

Related Articles

Telangana’s Future City: A Bold Vision to Transform Hyderabad into a Global Tech Hub

Telangana’s Future City: A Bold Vision to Transform Hyderabad into a Global Tech Hub

26 January 2025 - 14:21
CM Revanth Reddy Questions Centre’s Padma Awards Decision, Calls it an 'Insult' to Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Questions Centre’s Padma Awards Decision, Calls it an ‘Insult’ to Telangana

26 January 2025 - 10:12
Four Additional Judges Sworn in to Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Four Additional Judges Sworn in to Telangana High Court

25 January 2025 - 22:35
Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Demands PM’s Image on Ration Cards, Threatens Halt to PMAY Housing Under ‘Indiramma’ Name

Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Demands PM’s Image on Ration Cards, Threatens Halt to PMAY Housing Under ‘Indiramma’ Name

25 January 2025 - 22:23
Back to top button