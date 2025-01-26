CM Revanth Reddy Hoists Tricolor on 76th Republic Day: Video

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the Tricolor at his camp office in a grand ceremony. In a display of patriotism, CM Reddy paid tribute to the country’s constitution and its enduring values of democracy and justice.

Following the flag hoisting, CM Revanth Reddy extended his Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana. In his message, he wished every citizen of the state happiness, peace, and prosperity, while emphasizing the importance of national unity and pride.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to serving the people and promoting inclusive growth for the betterment of Telangana.

The ceremony was attended by government officials and staff, marking a solemn occasion to celebrate India’s democratic achievements and progress.