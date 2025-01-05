Revanth Reddy Misleading People on Telangana’s Financial Condition: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making false claims about Telangana’s economic condition. Speaking at a gathering of BRS workers in Sircilla on Saturday, KTR stated that the Congress government is misleading the public with blatant lies about the State’s financial health.

Key Points Highlighted by KTR

Misleading Statements by Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana’s financial condition was miserable and that the State was in a debt trap.

KTR countered, stating that no Chief Minister should make such irresponsible comments, as it misguides the public and damages the State’s reputation. Economic Progress Under BRS Rule In 2014, when Telangana became a separate State, it had a surplus revenue of Rs 369 crore .

. Under the BRS government, this surplus increased to Rs 5,944 crore due to strategic governance and financial discipline over 10 years.

due to strategic governance and financial discipline over 10 years. The Congress government, however, estimated only Rs 1,000 crore surplus revenue in the recent budget, which contradicts its own claims of financial mismanagement. Rythu Bandhu vs. Rythu Bharosa Under the BRS regime, Rythu Bandhu ensured Rs 80,000 crore was deposited in farmers’ accounts over 12 phases without any complex application process.

ensured Rs 80,000 crore was deposited in farmers’ accounts over 12 phases without any complex application process. Revanth Reddy had promised Rs 7,500 per acre under Rythu Bharosa before the elections but failed to deliver, instead accusing farmers of misusing funds.

before the elections but failed to deliver, instead accusing farmers of misusing funds. The Congress government is allegedly denying Rythu Bharosa benefits to government employees and income tax payers and is unnecessarily asking for affidavits from farmers, despite crop data being readily available. Neglect of Infrastructure and Development KTR criticized the Congress government for its neglect, such as failing to repair the Medigadda Barrage for over a year, causing further delays in essential development projects. Vision for the Future Drawing parallels with leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, KTR expressed confidence that BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) would soon play a pivotal role in shaping policies at the national level.

Strong Rebuke to Congress Allegations

KTR dismissed allegations that the BRS government had pushed Telangana into debt, calling them baseless. He reiterated that the Congress government is attempting to shift focus from its inefficiencies by making misleading statements about the previous administration’s accomplishments.