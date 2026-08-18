Telangana

Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for 76th Time, Set to Leave on Foreign Tour

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to leave for New Delhi tonight, marking what is being described as his 76th visit to the national capital since assuming office.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 11:05
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for 76th Time, Set to Leave on Foreign Tour
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for 76th Time, Set to Leave on Foreign Tour

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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to leave for New Delhi tonight, marking what is being described as his 76th visit to the national capital since assuming office.

According to the information available, the Chief Minister is expected to depart from Delhi on Wednesday for an overseas tour. His foreign visit is scheduled to continue until August 30.

The Delhi visit is expected to precede his international tour, during which he is likely to attend official meetings and programmes. However, detailed information regarding the countries to be visited and his official schedule has not yet been disclosed.

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Revanth Reddy’s frequent visits to New Delhi have remained a major topic of political discussion in Telangana, with opposition parties often criticising his repeated trips to the national capital.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Telangana after completing his foreign tour on or around August 30.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 11:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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