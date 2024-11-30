Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Trip Cancelled as Congress Leadership Opts for Bhatti Vikramarka

In a surprising move, the Congress high command has distanced itself from Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy, inviting Bhatti Vikramarka for a crucial meeting in Delhi. The call for Bhatti to represent the party has sparked considerable political speculation and intrigue.

Initially, Revanth Reddy had prepared to travel to Delhi for the important Congress meeting. However, in a turn of events, Delhi leaders extended an invitation to Bhatti Vikramarka, sidelining Reddy. This development has raised questions within political circles, fueling discussions about the Congress leadership’s intentions in Telangana.

The invitation to Bhatti, instead of Revanth, has sparked curiosity among political observers, as it marks a shift in the party’s internal dynamics in the state. Speculation is rife about the reasons behind this decision and what it means for the future of Telangana Congress.