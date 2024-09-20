Revanth Reddy’s Gas Cylinder Subsidy Promises Fall Flat

Telangana: Revanth Reddy, a prominent political leader, is facing criticism from the farming community for not delivering on his promises.

Farmers have expressed their discontent, stating that during KCR’s tenure, the “Rythu Bandhu” (farmer support) funds were distributed every six months, ensuring timely financial assistance.

However, they claim that Reddy has yet to provide any support even after six months have passed since the last disbursement, leaving many farmers struggling.

Additionally, Reddy had promised a ₹500 gas cylinder subsidy, but beneficiaries report that the funds have not been credited to their accounts.

Furthermore, the promise of free bus services has also fallen flat, with residents noting that buses have been infrequent and unreliable since the announcement.

The mounting dissatisfaction among farmers and the public raises questions about Reddy’s ability to fulfill his electoral commitments and has sparked discussions on accountability in governance.