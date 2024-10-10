Revanth Reddy’s Image Featured in Bathukamma Festival Celebration

In a colorful display of tradition, Goguri Srinivas Reddy, a Congress leader from Gollapalli village in Ellareddypet mandal of Siricilla district, celebrated the Bathukamma festival by adorning flowers around an image of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The celebration highlighted the cultural significance of Bathukamma while also showcasing political support for the Chief Minister. Reddy expressed his admiration for Revanth Reddy and emphasized the importance of the festival in promoting unity and cultural heritage.

The event attracted attention from local residents, who participated enthusiastically in the floral arrangements and festivities, reinforcing the spirit of the occasion.