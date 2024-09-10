Revanth Sarkar Borrows ₹75,995 Crore in Just 9 Months!

The Telangana government under Revanth Reddy is set to borrow another ₹1,500 crore today through bond auctions via the RBI.

Earlier this month, on the 3rd, the state had already taken a loan of ₹1,000 crore, and now it plans to take an additional ₹1,500 crore.

In August alone, the government borrowed ₹6,000 crore, followed by ₹7,000 crore in July.

So far, the Revanth Sarkar has raised ₹46,118 crore through bonds and ₹29,877 crore through corporations, totaling ₹75,995 crore in just 9 months.

The significant borrowing by the Telangana government under Revanth Reddy’s leadership has raised concerns among financial experts and opposition parties.

Critics argue that such heavy reliance on loans could strain the state’s financial health in the long run.

With a substantial portion of these funds raised through bonds and corporate loans, questions are being raised about the state’s fiscal management and the long-term implications of this debt accumulation.

Supporters of the government, however, justify the borrowing as necessary for ongoing infrastructure projects and social welfare programs.

They argue that these investments will drive economic growth and benefit the state’s citizens in the future.

As the state continues to seek additional funds, the debate over the sustainability of this borrowing strategy is likely to intensify.