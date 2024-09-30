Revenue Officials Seal Houses in Chaderghat Area for Demolition

In a decisive action, revenue officials have sealed several houses in the Chaderghat area as part of the ongoing beautification project of the Musi River. The officials have marked these houses for demolition, indicating their intent to clear the area for redevelopment.

Residents affected by this initiative are being relocated to rehabilitation centers, where they will be temporarily housed while the redevelopment takes place. The revenue officials stated that this measure is essential for the successful implementation of the Musi beautification project, which aims to enhance the ecological and aesthetic value of the region.

After the demolition of the houses, displaced residents will be permitted to retrieve iron and other materials from their demolished properties. This step has raised concerns among locals about the adequacy of rehabilitation measures and the impact on their livelihoods.

As the situation develops, residents and local activists are urging authorities to ensure fair compensation and support for those displaced by the project, emphasizing the need for transparency and community engagement in such significant urban development efforts.