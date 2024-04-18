RGI Airport Receives Top Honor for Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia

Delhi International Airport and Bangalore International Airport Also Recognized at Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, has clinched the esteemed title of Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia at the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. The Skytrax World Airport Awards, renowned for their rigorous assessment process based on passenger surveys and feedback, are highly respected in the aviation industry.

Delhi International Airport emerged as the victor for the Best Airport in India & South Asia category, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in passenger experience. Meanwhile, Bangalore International Airport received accolades as the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia, highlighting its dedication to providing top-notch services to travelers.

Among the honorees, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity was recognized as the Best Airport Hotel in India & South Asia, further enhancing the region’s reputation for offering world-class hospitality services to travelers.

The recognition garnered by these airports and hospitality establishments underscores their relentless efforts to meet and exceed passenger expectations, setting a high standard for the aviation and hospitality sectors in the region.