Road accident kills 17 in N Afghanistan

Pul-e-Khumri: At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and 34 others were injured as a passenger bus plunged into ravine in the north Afghanistan’s Baghlan province on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said.

The deadly traffic accident took place in Khinjan district Tuesday morning due to reckless driving, leaving 17 passengers dead including three children, two women and 12 men, the official said, adding that 34 others including women and children sustained injuries, some in critical condition.

A similar accident claimed one life and injured 15 others in the western Herat province on July 4.