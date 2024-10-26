Road conditions worsen in Telangana after rains; MLAs urge Seethakka to take swift action.

Hyderabad: Bad Road conditions have resurfaced across Telangana, forcing many MLAs to approach the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister for urgent road repairs.

Sources indicate that around 30 MLAs have requested Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka for swift action, especially after last month’s heavy rainfall worsened the condition of roads in many districts. Sources said that many roads in villages were not repaired for years, and the situation has worsened.

MLAs are seeking immediate attention to it as it directly impacts their visits to constituencies. “In villages, people don’t hesitate like in urban areas and bad roads have become a problem for the public,” sources said.

Reports reveal that many requests for road repairs came from six key districts heavily impacted by rains. These districts witnessed severe wear and tear, with existing roads deteriorating rapidly, making them nearly unusable.

“These roads were laid years ago and are now in such disrepair that they’re hardly motorable,” sources said.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has also been approached with road repair requests indicating the scale of the issue, with some roads now appearing beyond patchwork and needs complete relaying.

The demand highlights the lack of consistent infrastructure maintenance in these regions raising concerns about public safety and accessibility.