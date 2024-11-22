Crime & AccidentsTelangana

Road Mishap: Auto Overturned After DCM Crash

In a shocking road accident near Ponnala in Siddipet district, a speeding DCM truck rammed into an auto traveling from Hyderabad towards Siddipet.

Safiya Begum22 November 2024 - 17:16
In a shocking road accident near Ponnala in Siddipet district, a speeding DCM truck rammed into an auto traveling from Hyderabad towards Siddipet. The incident occurred when the DCM, reportedly moving at a high speed, failed to control its pace and collided with the auto from behind.

The auto was carrying three passengers and three children, all of whom sustained severe injuries due to the impact. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the auto overturned and its occupants crying for help. Passersby acted swiftly, helping the injured and arranging another auto to transport them to the nearest government hospital for emergency treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding by the DCM driver was the primary cause of the accident. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are verifying whether negligence or other factors contributed to the mishap.

The accident has sparked concern among locals, who have called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations on this busy stretch of road. They emphasized the need for speed monitoring and road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Officials have assured that the injured are receiving proper medical care and that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

