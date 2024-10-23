Hyderabad

Road Safety Awareness Workshop Held at Deeksha Model School, Hyderabad; 152 Helmets Distributed

The workshop, aimed at promoting road safety awareness, was attended by Principal Madhu Kumar, Headmistress, Project Officer of TRAX S Society Rajeesh Neemkar, along with teachers, students, and parents.

Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 21:58
Road Safety Awareness Workshop Held at Deeksha Model School, Hyderabad; 152 Helmets Distributed
Road Safety Awareness Workshop Held at Deeksha Model School, Hyderabad; 152 Helmets Distributed

Hyderabad: A Road Safety Awareness Workshop was conducted today at Deeksha Model School, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, as part of the “Ride to Safety Campaign” organized by TRAX S Society, a Road Safety NGO, in collaboration with ICICI Lombard General Insurance. A total of 152 helmets, sponsored by ICICI Lombard, were distributed during the event.

The workshop, aimed at promoting road safety awareness, was attended by Principal Madhu Kumar, Headmistress, Project Officer of TRAX S Society Rajeesh Neemkar, along with teachers, students, and parents.

Participants actively engaged in the workshop, wearing helmets as they took part in a rally in front of the school to emphasize the importance of helmet usage and road safety.

The initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing road safety awareness among young students and their families in Hyderabad.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 21:58

Related Articles

Complete Aramghar to Zoopark flyover works on war footing: GHMC Commissioner

Complete Aramghar to Zoopark flyover works on war footing: GHMC Commissioner

23 October 2024 - 21:18
Hyderabad's Real Estate Market Surges: 5% Share of National Land Deals in 2024

Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market Surges: 5% Share of National Land Deals in 2024

23 October 2024 - 18:42
Illegal Constructions Demolished in Hyderabad: Mailardevpally Sees Rising Tensions

Illegal Constructions Demolished in Hyderabad: Mailardevpally Sees Rising Tensions

23 October 2024 - 18:27
SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone

SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone

23 October 2024 - 17:11
Back to top button