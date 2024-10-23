Road Safety Awareness Workshop Held at Deeksha Model School, Hyderabad; 152 Helmets Distributed

Hyderabad: A Road Safety Awareness Workshop was conducted today at Deeksha Model School, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, as part of the “Ride to Safety Campaign” organized by TRAX S Society, a Road Safety NGO, in collaboration with ICICI Lombard General Insurance. A total of 152 helmets, sponsored by ICICI Lombard, were distributed during the event.

The workshop, aimed at promoting road safety awareness, was attended by Principal Madhu Kumar, Headmistress, Project Officer of TRAX S Society Rajeesh Neemkar, along with teachers, students, and parents.

Participants actively engaged in the workshop, wearing helmets as they took part in a rally in front of the school to emphasize the importance of helmet usage and road safety.

The initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing road safety awareness among young students and their families in Hyderabad.