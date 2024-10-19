Road Safety Awareness Workshop Held at Haleema School, Helmets Distributed

Hyderabad: A Road Safety Awareness Workshop was conducted at Haleema School in Toli Chowki, Hyderabad, where 68 helmets, sponsored by ICICI Lombard General Insurance, were distributed by TRAX S Society, a Road Safety NGO, as part of their “Ride to Safety Campaign.”

The workshop focused on “Campaign for Safer Roads for Children,” was led by Ayesha Anjum, Director of Haleema School, alongside teachers and coordinators. Aradhana Jain, Project Head of TRAX S Society’s Hyderabad Chapter, played a key role in facilitating the session.

The event saw active participation from the principal, students, and parents, all of whom attended the workshop while wearing helmets. The participants also successfully conducted a rally in front of Haleema School, promoting road safety awareness among the community.