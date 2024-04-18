Roadshows Will be Held from April 22: KCR

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today held a meeting with the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan. On this occasion, KCR spoke to the leaders.

He said that they would all see the old KCR, whom they saw during the separate Telangana state struggle. He told them that the route map of his bus yatra would be finalised by Thursday. “The days to come are ours. There has been strong opposition to the Congress party. In the next five years, we are winning.

We need to make our voice heard in Parliament. Those who have gone from our party to The Congress are suffering,” he said.

He claimed that a key senior leader approached him and told him that the BJP leaders at the centre, who tried to topple the 104 MLA led BRS party government in the past, would now make an all-out effort to topple 64 MLA led congress party government.

He claimed that the the key leader offered to join the BRS party along with 20 MLAs and added that he had asked him to not do so. KCR also said that his daughter Kavitha’s arrest was part of political vendetta. “Kavitha has not done anything wrong. So far, they have not been able to show a single piece of evidence against her,” he said.

KCR told the party leaders that their roadshows will start from the 22nd of this month.

“We are going to hold huge public meetings in Warangal, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts. I will hold roadshows in two to three assembly areas within each Lok Sabha constituency. There will be two or three road shows a day. There will be road shows and corner meetings in the evening hours,” he said. He announced that he had decided to go to the farmers during morning hours.