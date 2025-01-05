BGT2025: Rohit and Virat’s Cricket Future on the Line: Can They Secure Their Spot in Indian Cricket?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s spots in the Indian cricket team may be in jeopardy after recent struggles. Can these cricketing giants overcome challenges and secure their place in the future of Indian cricket? Find out more.

Sydney: India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has expressed confidence that the struggling cricket stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, still possess the hunger to perform and will make decisions regarding their Test cricket careers with the team’s best interests in mind.

Gambhir’s comments came after India’s disappointing 1-3 series loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as Australia reclaimed the prestigious series after 10 years. The loss also knocked India out of the World Test Championship final.

Gambhir’s Take on Rohit and Virat’s Future

“They are tough people with hunger, they’ll decide what is best for Indian cricket,” said Gambhir during the post-match media interaction.

He also acknowledged Rohit Sharma’s accountability as the team captain, especially after the latter opted to rest himself from the final Test match due to a prolonged lean patch. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, also faced difficulties in the series, being dismissed in the slips a total of eight times.

The Need for Red-Ball Commitment

Gambhir further emphasized the importance of commitment to red-ball cricket, making it clear that he would like all players to participate in the domestic circuit, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, if they are truly dedicated to the format.

His remarks were likely directed at senior players who tend to avoid playing in the Ranji Trophy, despite the importance of domestic cricket for honing Test skills.