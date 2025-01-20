Rohit, Jaiswal Named in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Squad for Match Against J&K

New Delhi: India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his first Ranji Trophy match since 2015 after being included in Mumbai’s squad for their upcoming game against Jammu and Kashmir. The match is scheduled to start on January 23 at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Also Included

Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named in the squad, which will be captained by veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title in the previous domestic season.

Indian Team Stars in the Squad

The 17-member Mumbai squad includes prominent Indian team players such as batter Shreyas Iyer, all-rounders Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. India U19 batter Ayush Mhatre also makes the list, showcasing the blend of experience and youth in the lineup.

Rohit’s Return to Domestic Cricket

Rohit Sharma confirmed his participation in the match during the announcement of India’s squads for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. His last domestic first-class appearance was in September 2016.

Other Indian Test Stars in Action

Other Indian Test players, including Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi), and Shubman Gill (Punjab), are also set to feature in the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches as the tournament enters its second leg.

Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Performance

Mumbai has played five matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, with three wins, one loss, and one draw. They currently sit third in the Elite Group A points table, trailing leaders Baroda and second-placed Jammu and Kashmir.

Mumbai Squad for Match Against J&K