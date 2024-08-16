Rousing welcome greets Olympic hero Sreejesh in Kochi

Kochi: India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, an integral part of the team that won the bronze medal at the just-concluded Olympic Games in Paris, was on Friday accorded a grand reception in his home state after he arrived at the Kochi Airport along with his family.

Sreejesh (36), who stood like a wall in front of the goal for nearly two decades, bid adieu to the game on a high with a second Olympic bronze medal after India beat Spain 2-1 in the play-off match.

Among the large crowd present at the airport were the Ernakulam District Collector, four legislators, and the office-bearers of the Kerala Olympic Association.

On Wednesday, Hockey India announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey from the senior men’s team in honour of Sreejesh. This decision marks the celebration of an 18-year career, which includes back-to-back Olympic bronze medals.

Sreejesh is now set to take up on the role of coach for the junior men’s hockey team.

Stating that he was really happy with the grand reception, Sreejesh told mediapersons, “This reception will motivate the young generation. I have been a player all along and I know exactly what a player needs.

Now that I am appointed as the coach of the junior national team, I will have to transform from a player to a coach. I need to prepare for that transformation which will take a few months.”

As soon as his open jeep exited the airport for a roadshow, he was received by hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren. Sreejesh in turn waved to the crowd as the open jeep moved towards his hometown Kunnathunadu, stopping at important junctions and for a public reception at the UC College, Aluva.

Earlier in the day before leaving Delhi, Sreejesh and his family members called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was seen interacting warmly with the Olympian’s young son.

Sreejesh is presently employed as the Chief Sports Organiser in the Kerala Education Department, holding the rank of a director.

He was a vital part of the Indian team that won bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.