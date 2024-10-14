RPF Officers Save Woman’s Life at Lingam Palli Railway Station Amid Train Halts

Hyderabad: In a heroic display of swift action and bravery, RPF constable Vishwajeet Kumar and Head Constable P Rajeshekar from Lingampalli Railway Station prevented a potential tragedy on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:28 am when Train No. 17647 (HYB-Purna Express) arrived at platform number one for its two-minute halt. During this brief stop, a woman passenger, while attempting to board the moving train, slipped and got trapped between the train and the platform.

Thanks to the quick response of the RPF personnel, the woman was successfully rescued from a life-threatening situation. While saving her, Constable Vishwajeet Kumar sustained minor injuries but ensured her safety.

This courageous act falls under the RPF’s “Operation Jeevan Raksha” initiative. In 2024, RPF Secunderabad Division has saved four lives, and in 2023, they saved six individuals from similar dangers involving moving trains.

Commending the bravery of the two officers, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee lauded their efforts and urged passengers to avoid boarding or de-boarding moving trains for their safety.