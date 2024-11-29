RPO Hyd to increase appointment slots across POPSKs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has agreed to consider increasing appointment slots across all the 14 POPSKs (Post Office Passport SevaKendras ) in Telangana to reduce waiting times and cater to the growing demand for passport services in rural areas.

Dr. P. V. S. Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, convened a coordination meeting with the Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, and Director UIDAI here on Thursday to enhance customer service at 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) and 265 Post Office Aadhaar Enrolment Centres (POAECs) in Telangana.

The meeting agreed to upgrade amenities and to display publicity material at POPSKs to promote awareness.

On the Aadhaar front, the UIDAI has assured to extend full support to make 265 Post Office Aadhaar Enrolment Centers (POAECs) across Telangana fully functional.

UIDAI expressed readiness to support in DoP operator training and ensuring maximum operator certification.

Highlighting the pending Aadhaar coverage for child enrollments in 0 to 5 years age category and mandatory biometric updates for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years, the UIDAI would assist in organising Postal camps at Anganwadi centers, primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, and residential welfare associations to expedite these updates and ensure broader coverage in the forthcoming fortnight.

B. Arumugam, Director of Postal Services (HQ), Ms. U. Sai Pallavi, Director of Accounts Postal, Telangana, representatives from UIDAI, along with other key officers from the Postal Department attended the meeting.