RR opt to bat against Punjab Kings, Tom-Kohler Cadmore replaces Buttler

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals will bat first against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match of the IPL here on Wednesday.

With Jos Buttler back home for national duty, Royals included Tom-Kohler Cadmore in the playing eleven.

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.