Rs 22,600 crore allocated to non-cultivable lands under Rythu Bandhu: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS regime had misused the Rythu Bandhu scheme, allocating Rs 22,600 crore to non-cultivable lands.

During a short discussion on “Rythu Bharosa” (formerly Rythu Bandhu) in the Assembly on Saturday, CM Revanth Reddy criticised the KCR government for deviating from the scheme’s original intent, which was to provide investment support exclusively to active farmers.

He pointed out that funds under Rythu Bandhu were distributed to uncultivated lands, including layouts, roads such as Rajiv Rahadri and Srisailam Highway, and lands used for crushers and mining activities.

Accusing the previous government of favouritism, Reddy said, “Fake passbooks were created to claim Rythu Bandhu funds, resulting in the looting of thousands of crores. Followers and relatives of former leaders benefited unfairly. The scheme, meant for farmers, ended up funding non-agricultural purposes, betraying its core objective.”

He expressed frustration over farmer insurance policies being extended to non-agricultural lands, stating, “Should insurance be given for hills and layouts as well? Farmers are our example, not the bizarre practices of the BRS government. People are watching these irregularities closely.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the alarming rate of farmer suicides during the BRS regime, citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “Between 2014 and 2016, 3,000 farmers ended their lives in Telangana. This ranks the state second in farmer suicides nationally. Despite these figures, the government claimed credit for handling farmer issues, which is a matter of shame,” he said.

Revanth Reddy further criticised the BRS government for its loan waiver program, stating that only Rs 16,909 crore was waived during their decade-long rule. “What they gave was barely enough to cover the interest on farmers’ loans. Only loans of 21 lakh farmers were waived off, which is a far cry from what was promised,” he added.