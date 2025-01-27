Changes in RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Visit to West Bengal: New Dates and Details

The scheduled visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to West Bengal has undergone some changes, with significant modifications to both the dates and the duration of his stay.

Originally planned for February 7, Bhagwat’s arrival in Kolkata has been postponed to February 11. Along with the change in arrival, the duration of his stay in the state has been shortened from ten days to just four days.

Revised Schedule for RSS Chief’s West Bengal Visit

According to sources familiar with the developments, the revised schedule will see Mohan Bhagwat landing in Kolkata on February 11.

From there, he will immediately proceed to Burdwan in the East Burdwan district, where he will engage in a series of meetings centered around the activities of the RSS in central Bengal.

This session in Burdwan will primarily focus on RSS operations in the tribal-dominated regions of the area, addressing issues and strategies relevant to those districts.

Following the Burdwan session, Bhagwat is expected to return to Kolkata later that evening. Over the next three days, he will hold additional meetings with top RSS functionaries in the state, concentrating on the organization’s activities across the southern districts of West Bengal.

These discussions are likely to explore how the Sangh can strengthen its influence in these regions, particularly in light of ongoing political dynamics.

Key Engagements and Meetings

On February 13, Bhagwat will meet with representatives of civil society in West Bengal. This engagement comes at a time when the RSS is at the center of political discourse, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding Bhagwat’s statements.

The meeting is likely to touch on various topics related to social issues, governance, and the role of RSS in shaping public opinion in the state.

Political Context and Tensions with Trinamool Congress

The timing of Bhagwat’s visit comes amid ongoing tensions between the RSS and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in West Bengal.

Earlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized Bhagwat’s remarks about January 22, the date of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, being described by him as “real Independence Day” for India.

Banerjee condemned the comment, labeling it as “anti-national” and demanded an apology from Bhagwat.

“I do not know why he made such a statement, but in my opinion, this is an anti-national statement. I condemn such a comment and demand the withdrawal of such a statement,” Banerjee said, highlighting the political and ideological rift between her party and the RSS.

The criticism from the TMC comes against the backdrop of the ongoing rivalry between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal, with the RSS often playing a key role in the BJP’s strategies.

The change in Bhagwat’s visit could potentially be seen as an effort to adjust to the political climate, navigating the delicate relations between the central government, the RSS, and the regional government in West Bengal.

RSS Activities in Central and Southern Bengal

During his truncated stay, Bhagwat is expected to focus on strengthening the RSS’s organizational presence in various parts of West Bengal, particularly in the central and southern districts.

The focus on tribal areas in central Bengal is part of the RSS’s broader strategy to reach out to marginalized communities and strengthen its base among diverse groups.

The meetings and sessions scheduled throughout his visit will likely involve discussions on the social and cultural activities organized by RSS in the state, as well as plans to expand its reach in rural and urban areas alike.