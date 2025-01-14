Country’s ‘True Independence’ Established on Ram Temple Consecration Day: Mohan Bhagwat

Indore: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that the day of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi,” marking the establishment of India’s “true independence.” He emphasized that Bharat, which faced centuries of external invasions (“para chakra”), achieved its real freedom on this day. Bhagwat made these remarks on Monday after presenting the ‘National Devi Ahilya Award’ to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Indore.

Ram Temple Consecration as Symbol of Bharat’s Independence

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on Dwadashi of ‘Shukla Paksha’ in the Paush month of the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to January 22, 2024, in the Gregorian calendar. This year, January 11 marked the Dwadashi. Bhagwat asserted that the Ram temple movement was not launched to oppose anyone but to awaken the “self” (swa) of Bharat, enabling the country to stand on its own feet and guide the world.

Ram Temple Movement: A Path to National Awakening

Bhagwat stated that after India gained political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a Constitution was created that reflected a particular vision of the nation. However, he pointed out that the Constitution was not implemented in the true spirit of that vision.

“The Ram temple movement was not aimed at opposing anyone. It was about reviving the essence of Bharat’s self, to help the country stand tall and show the world a new path,” Bhagwat said.

Also Read: Have Four Children, Get ₹1 Lakh: Controversial Offer Sparks Row

Celebrating True Independence

The RSS chief emphasized that the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya took place peacefully without any discord, as people witnessed the event with pure hearts. Bhagwat noted that the ideals presented by Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva form a core part of India’s identity, and these figures represent more than just the deities worshipped by specific groups.

Invasion and Destruction of India’s “Self”

Bhagwat criticized the invaders for destroying India’s temples, aiming to eliminate the country’s identity and “self.” He highlighted that the Ram Mandir movement endured for so long because certain forces sought to prevent the construction of a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Reflecting on Secularism and Indian Tradition

The RSS chief recalled a meeting with former President Pranab Mukherjee, where they discussed India’s secular constitution. Bhagwat mentioned that Mukherjee referred to India’s 5,000-year-old tradition as the foundation of its secularism. Bhagwat shared that during the Ram Mandir movement in the 1980s, some individuals questioned why the temple issue was prioritized over people’s livelihood. He responded by pointing out that despite socialist slogans like “Garibi Hatao,” India had not made significant progress, while countries like Israel and Japan had thrived. Bhagwat argued that India’s true path to prosperity runs through the Ram temple.

Rai Dedicates Award to Ram Mandir Movement

After receiving the National Devi Ahilya Award, Champat Rai dedicated the honor to the countless people who contributed to the construction of the Ram temple. He described the temple as a symbol of national pride, or “Hindustan ki Moonchh,” and acknowledged that he was just a medium in the grand effort to build the temple.

National Devi Ahilya Award Ceremony

The prestigious National Devi Ahilya Award, presented annually by the Indore-based Shri Ahilyotsav Samiti, recognizes individuals for their contributions to various social fields. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, president of the organization, announced plans to build a grand memorial dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai, the iconic ruler of Indore’s Holkar dynasty, to help people learn more about her life and legacy.

In previous years, the award has been given to prominent personalities like Nanaji Deshmukh, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, and Sudha Murty.