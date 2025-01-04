Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Rumors of Leaving ‘Anupamaa’

Mumbai: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role as Anupamaa in the hit Star Plus show, has finally addressed the rumors of her exit.

Rupali Ganguly Responds to Speculations About Quitting ‘Anupamaa’

Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the show might take a 15-year leap, leading to speculation that Rupali Ganguly might exit. However, the actress has shut down all rumors with a strong statement.

“Wow, people really have an overactive imagination! But thank you for talking about me and my show,” Rupali said.

She expressed deep gratitude to producer Rajan Shahi and stated that ‘Anupamaa’ is more than just a show—it’s her home and family.

Rupali Ganguly: “I Will Never Leave ‘Anupamaa’”

Dismissing the exit rumors, Rupali Ganguly made it clear that she intends to stay in ‘Anupamaa’ till the end.

“If Rajan Ji ever says that he doesn’t need me anymore, I might fight with him and say, ‘Please let me stay in Anupamaa’! I opened the gates for this show, and I will remain here till the end.”

She further assured fans that she is committed to her role and will continue working hard to entertain audiences.

Producers Rajan Shahi & Deepa Shahi Deny Exit Rumors

The show’s producers, Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, also debunked the speculations, calling them baseless rumors.

“Since the beginning, ‘Anupamaa’ has celebrated real emotions and relationships. The show’s success is thanks to the dedication of our cast, crew, and the love from fans. If there’s ever any major news, we will announce it directly,” they stated.

Rajan Shahi: “Anupamaa Cannot Exist Without Rupali Ganguly”

Producer Rajan Shahi also praised Rupali’s performance and her immense contribution to the show.

“Rupali has set a huge benchmark as an actress. She gets into the character effortlessly. I can’t think of ‘Anupamaa’ without her,” he said.

Conclusion: Rupali Ganguly is Here to Stay!

Despite rumors, Rupali Ganguly has confirmed she is not leaving ‘Anupamaa’. The actress remains dedicated to the show, and the producers have dismissed all speculation. Fans can continue to enjoy ‘Anupamaa’ without worry!