Sabarimala Temple Earnings Reach Rs 440 Crore During Festival Season

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), which oversees the management of the renowned Sabarimala temple, announced on Tuesday that the temple’s revenue for the two-month-long festival season, which concluded last week, had surged to Rs 440 crore—an increase of Rs 80 crore compared to the previous season.

The TDB also noted that this figure represents earnings exclusively from the temple town located on the hilltop. Additional income from the foothills at Pamba and Nilackal has yet to be included, meaning the overall earnings are expected to rise further.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Walks Confidently Towards His Den After Getting Discharged from Hospital

Increased Pilgrim Arrivals and Future Plans

The TDB highlighted a notable increase in pilgrim arrivals, with one lakh more visitors attending the festival this year compared to last season. State Minister for Devasoms, V. N. Vasavan, also mentioned that the long-awaited ropeway from the foothills to the temple might be operational by next season. The ropeway is expected to significantly benefit elderly and disabled pilgrims who may find the steep uphill journey challenging.

Sabarimala Temple: A Sacred Pilgrimage

Perched at an altitude of 914 meters in the Western Ghats, Sabarimala temple attracts millions of devotees each year. Located approximately four kilometers uphill from the Pamba River, the temple is one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in India. Pilgrims observe a strict 41-day penance before embarking on the pilgrimage, which includes fasting, wearing black dhotis, avoiding footwear, and sticking to a vegetarian diet.

A key ritual involves carrying ‘Irumudi’, a prayer kit containing coconuts, which must be broken before climbing the temple’s 18 sacred steps. Without the Irumudi, pilgrims are not allowed to ascend the steps to the sanctum sanctorum.

The temple’s significance and the discipline required to undertake the pilgrimage have contributed to its continued cultural and spiritual importance.