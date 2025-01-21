Saif Ali Khan Walks Confidently Towards His Den After Getting Discharged from Hospital

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seen walking confidently towards his home in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital. The actor had undergone medical procedures and made a successful recovery.

Actor’s Return Home

Dressed in a white shirt and denim jeans, Saif was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbors as he made his way to his residence. The dressing on his neck was visible through the collar, a reminder of the medical treatment he had received.

#SaifAliKhan | Actor Saif Ali Khan reaches his residence after being discharged from Hospital in Mumbai.



— Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 21, 2025

Earlier, a document related to an insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35,98,700, which was later approved for Rs 2,50,00,000.

The Attack Incident

Reports indicate that Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son Jeh’s room in the early hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur.

According to media reports, doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from the actor’s wound. Saif, who underwent surgery, was later moved to the ICU and is said to be out of danger now.

Details of the Attack

Saif was stabbed multiple times while trying to fight off a burglar during the early morning hours. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were serious and located close to his spine. The incident occurred around 2:15 AM when the burglar reportedly attacked the house help, and Saif intervened to protect them.

Woken by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room, Saif entered and saw the culprit arguing with their house help. He immediately stepped in to defend the house help and fought off the intruder with his bare hands.