Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bangladeshi Attacker

Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was living under the false identity of Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacking him during a burglary attempt.

Shehzad was apprehended on Sunday in Thane, Maharashtra.

The Investigation

The Mumbai Police formed 30 teams to track the accused. The investigation began with CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence, which showed the suspect leaving the building after the attack.

Extensive CCTV Scanning

Police examined hours of footage across the city and identified the suspect in DN Nagar, Andheri. He was seen getting off a bike, which the police traced using its registration number.

Local Intelligence Inputs

Simultaneously, local intelligence inputs pointed to a rented accommodation in Koliwada, Worli. Investigators found that the accused lived there with three others.

Tracking and Arrest

The police questioned the residents of the accommodation and obtained the suspect’s name, phone number, and other details. Using his phone location, they tracked him to a thicket on a deserted road in Thane, where he was taken into custody after being surrounded.

The Accused’s Background

Authorities revealed that Shehzad, 30, had illegally entered India and had been using the name Vijay Das. He worked in a housekeeping agency after arriving in Mumbai 5–6 months ago.

False Identity and Entry into the Building

Shehzad admitted during questioning that he did not know the residence belonged to Saif Ali Khan. He claimed to have entered the building for the first time using the rear staircase and air-conditioning ducts.

Official Statements

Dikshit Gedam, DCP of the Mumbai Crime Branch, stated, “There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national.”

The DCP added that Shehzad would be produced in court, with custody sought for further investigation.

Current Status

Saif Ali Khan, who sustained six stab injuries, is recovering well after receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Police are planning to recreate the crime scene to gather additional evidence.