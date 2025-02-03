Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Knife Attack Incident

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance since returning home following the shocking knife attack on him earlier this week.

The actor was spotted at a five-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday for a Netflix event. Dressed in a casual denim shirt and pants, Saif looked relaxed and at ease, sporting his signature moustache.

The actor was attending the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming project ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’, in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat. In the series, Saif plays the titular role, adding to the excitement surrounding his new project.

Knife Attack Incident and Recovery

Saif Ali Khan was recently involved in a terrifying incident when an assailant barged into his Bandra home through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving the actor with multiple stab wounds.

Reports suggest that Saif went to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur, after sustaining six stab wounds, two of which were reportedly close to his spine. Doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from his wound.

The assailant first attacked the house help and later confronted Saif when he intervened to protect the worker. The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room and bravely fought off the intruder, attempting to protect his family.

Medical and Legal Concerns

In the wake of the attack, the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai raised concerns regarding the insurance claim approval process, questioning the quick approval of claims in the case of influential celebrities like Saif Ali Khan. The Association has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to address the issue.

Despite the traumatic event, Saif Ali Khan made a remarkable recovery and resumed his professional commitments, maintaining his public appearances and work schedule.